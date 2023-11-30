Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,710 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 34.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,769 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 270.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 356,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $33,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV stock opened at $114.01 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $113.38 and a one year high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.24.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

