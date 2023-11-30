Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $24.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 92.86%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

