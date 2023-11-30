Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Shepherd Financial Partners LLC

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after buying an additional 236,493,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 756.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $19.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $920.92. 765,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,467,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $887.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $858.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $514.83 and a 12 month high of $999.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.33.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

