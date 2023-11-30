Brokerages Set Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) PT at $15.33

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.
Several brokerages recently commented on ABR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on Arbor Realty Trust
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.
Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE ABR opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.
Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.23%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.18%.
About Arbor Realty Trust
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arbor Realty Trust
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.