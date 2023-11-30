Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price at $36.27

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Q2 from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $716,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 404,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,982,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,786 shares of company stock worth $1,517,133. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,892 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Q2 by 594.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,384,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,882 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 147.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,540,000 after purchasing an additional 729,959 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $16,200,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 630,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 483,529 shares during the period.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. Q2 has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

