BRP (TSE:DOO) Trading Down 12%

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$83.27 and last traded at C$83.59. 259,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 173,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$95.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$150.00 price objective on BRP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins set a C$143.00 target price on BRP and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$111.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.83.

BRP Trading Down 11.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$104.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.90 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 252.92% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 14.7217929 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

