Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,421 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,089 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.41. 762,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,885. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

