Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 4,303 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,242 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.07.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.48. 1,080,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,555. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

