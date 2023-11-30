Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $15.97 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,461 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,840,378. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $448.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

