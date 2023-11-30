Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,162 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 83.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of HP by 84.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at $668,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 938,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $27,784,063.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,013,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,209,821.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,457,179 shares of company stock worth $388,231,371 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.32. 1,870,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,026,489. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

