Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 91.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 24,629 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.2% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 102.9% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.1 %

KHC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,782. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.