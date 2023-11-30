Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $6.20 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.93. 941,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.