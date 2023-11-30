Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $9.03 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.85.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ZBH traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.25. 399,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,201. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

