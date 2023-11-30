Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $29,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $729,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWY traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.97. 29,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,052. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.78. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $117.31 and a 52 week high of $170.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

