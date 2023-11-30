Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,363 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Amcor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,677,837. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

