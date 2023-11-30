Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $222.09. The company had a trading volume of 629,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,781. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

