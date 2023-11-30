Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 2,295 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.39. The company had a trading volume of 352,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,480. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

