Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 9,881 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 92,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VOE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.86. 70,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.61 and its 200 day moving average is $134.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

