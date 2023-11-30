Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,049 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $4,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 202,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 40,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 27,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,311. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.