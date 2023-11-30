Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,923,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,776 shares of company stock valued at $203,324,851 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.7 %

Mastercard stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $412.63. 430,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $394.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.