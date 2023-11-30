Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Gap Up to $13.88

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.88, but opened at $14.50. Cabaletta Bio shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 278,825 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CABA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $629.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $193,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

