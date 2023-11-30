Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 10,076 U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in U-Haul by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 6.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U-Haul Stock Performance

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.01. U-Haul Holding has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of U-Haul from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U-Haul in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at U-Haul

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 132,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.43 per share, for a total transaction of $6,946,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 192,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,807.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U-Haul Profile

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

