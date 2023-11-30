Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 1,267 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Apogee Enterprises worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $44.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $51.69.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $353.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.19 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $101,677.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

