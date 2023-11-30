Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 34,046 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 34,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE GOLD opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

About Barrick Gold

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.