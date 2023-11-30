Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,988 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCI. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,289,388.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 112,783 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $6,859,462.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $58,533,715.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,192,720. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $74.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.48%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

