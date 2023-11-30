Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $579,000 in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Greif by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Greif by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Greif by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 503,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,695,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.97. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. Greif had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

