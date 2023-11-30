Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $583,000 in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Patria Investments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Patria Investments by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,771,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after buying an additional 4,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Patria Investments by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,278,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,201,000 after buying an additional 769,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Patria Investments by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,163,000 after buying an additional 286,382 shares during the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its position in Patria Investments by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,830,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,173,000 after purchasing an additional 93,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Patria Investments by 0.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,521,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Patria Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Patria Investments Stock Performance

Shares of PAX stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. Patria Investments Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 33.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

Patria Investments Profile

(Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.