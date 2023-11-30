Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $590,000 in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,648,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,764,000 after buying an additional 79,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,678,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,182,000 after purchasing an additional 607,315 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 977,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 36,388 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 28.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 51.7% in the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 1,259,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 429,025 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

ELAN stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.