Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,827,199.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 9,566 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.29, for a total transaction of $2,853,442.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,827,199.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,649. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS opened at $298.86 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.49.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.