Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,278,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 26,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $2,424,838.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,404,470.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock worth $4,712,541. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE GWRE opened at $99.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $101.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

