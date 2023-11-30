Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.17 and last traded at $63.75. 63,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 278,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

Get Camtek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAMT

Camtek Trading Down 3.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Camtek by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.