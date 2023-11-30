Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.58

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.59, with a volume of 62270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$3.75 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67, a P/E/G ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.96.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.58) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$188.80 million during the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

