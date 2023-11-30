Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez Sells 7,383 Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 7,383 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$157,479.39.

Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Carlos David Madrigal Gonzalez sold 8,333 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total transaction of C$167,826.62.

Element Fleet Management Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of EFN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.49. The company had a trading volume of 101,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,926. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.30. The stock has a market cap of C$8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 52 week low of C$17.00 and a 52 week high of C$21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.33.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$333.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$324.00 million. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.4399185 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.43.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

