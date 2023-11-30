Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ CARV opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.