Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.22.

CLS traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.17. 171,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,136,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.14. Celestica has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Celestica in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

