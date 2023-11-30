Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.34

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.34 and last traded at $62.03, with a volume of 56882 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CQP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 253.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,952,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,776,000 after purchasing an additional 802,824 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 26.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,684,000 after buying an additional 401,548 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 655.1% during the first quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after buying an additional 387,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 170.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after buying an additional 246,808 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $9,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Stories

