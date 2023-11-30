Cibc World Market Inc. Buys 19,927 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,927 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $315,475,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 895.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $247.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.76 and a 200 day moving average of $264.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

