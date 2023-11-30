Cibc World Market Inc. Has $10.98 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,713 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 8,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,694,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,574,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,867,389.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,694,850.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,574,187 shares in the company, valued at $177,867,389.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $59,721.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,530 shares of company stock valued at $12,500,882 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Argus reduced their price target on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.59.

Get Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $79.05 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.56.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.