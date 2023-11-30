Cibc World Market Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,020 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 65,466 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $167.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.98.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.