Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 293.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,664 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $24,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 5,584.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,846,000 after buying an additional 64,817 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 0.0 %

CTAS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $548.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,191. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $559.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $515.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.94. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

