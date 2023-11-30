Citigroup Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $18.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.47.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Foot Locker

Foot Locker Trading Up 16.1 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $27.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.26. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.47.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Foot Locker

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at $502,382.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,092 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,212 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period.

About Foot Locker

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.