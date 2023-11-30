Citigroup Lowers Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 180

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 180 ($2.27) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 195 ($2.46) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 199 ($2.51).

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 144.55 ($1.83) on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 134.20 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.53). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 159.76. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 425.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 3,235.29%.

Insider Transactions at Virgin Money UK

In other news, insider Sara Weller acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £7,400 ($9,346.97). Company insiders own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Articles

