Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clariant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Clariant alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLZNY

Clariant Price Performance

Clariant Company Profile

Shares of CLZNY stock remained flat at $14.95 during trading hours on Thursday. 65 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. Clariant has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

(Get Free Report)

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.