Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clariant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.
Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.
