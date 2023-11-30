Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 332,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,897,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 7.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $834.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.