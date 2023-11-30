Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of Wabash National worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 451.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 86.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WNC shares. Stephens lowered their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

WNC stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $990.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $632.83 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

