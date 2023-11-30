Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Up 5.1%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.83. 60,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 738,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COGT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COGT. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,967,000 after purchasing an additional 416,666 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,902,000 after purchasing an additional 793,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,477,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,856,000 after purchasing an additional 435,592 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,685,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,354 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

