Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,616,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.68% of Commvault Systems worth $117,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 728.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,445. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.85. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $78.80.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $70,012.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $70,012.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $65,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,330,325.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,371. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.