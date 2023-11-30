Comparing First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) and TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Bank and TowneBank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get First Bank alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 TowneBank 0 3 2 0 2.40

First Bank currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.09%. TowneBank has a consensus price target of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.51%. Given First Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Bank is more favorable than TowneBank.

Dividends

Profitability

First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Bank pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TowneBank pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. TowneBank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares First Bank and TowneBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Bank 13.85% 11.00% 1.14% TowneBank 18.90% 9.04% 1.07%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Bank and TowneBank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Bank $112.38 million 2.16 $36.29 million $1.12 11.05 TowneBank $743.51 million 2.57 $188.99 million $2.32 11.34

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TowneBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of TowneBank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Bank has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TowneBank has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TowneBank beats First Bank on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Bank

(Get Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans that include auto, personal, traditional installment, and other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone; ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services, as well as engages in the capital markets activities. It operates full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester, Pennsylvania. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

About TowneBank

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options comprising alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit-sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacation rentals, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company also offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. It operates in Richmond, Virginia, the Greater Hampton Roads region in southeastern Virginia, northeastern North Carolina, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Greenville, North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.