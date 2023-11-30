CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CORR opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.38. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

