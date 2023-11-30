Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.88 and last traded at $35.88. 43,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 135,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.18.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 148.56%. Equities analysts predict that Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1803 per share. This is a boost from Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s previous — dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta by 114.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 81,837 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,123,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

